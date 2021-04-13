FDOTD – Sam DeWitt

Name?
Sam DeWitt
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
German shepherd mastiff
Favorite Activity?
To play with toys!
Favorite trick to do?
Jump and catch treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Not sure
Most embarrassing moment?
I don’t know because he is a really sweet dog
Favorite person?
His dad
Favorite food?
Rachel ray dog food
Favorite thing to chew on?
His toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yea
Favorite costume?
He doesn’t wear one because he is 100 pounds
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
He doesn’t go to that bathroom in the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Paw
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Idk
What do you like to hump the most?
Not a humper
Sleep with humans?
Yes his sister me and his dad
Who’s a good dog?
Sam
Best Dog Movie?
Marbeduke
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE