FDOTD – Saint

Name?
Saint
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Rottie
Favorite Activity?
Napping
Favorite trick to do?
Shake hands
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit still
Most embarrassing moment?
Not sure yet hes still a lil guy
Favorite person?
Me but he’s my sons dog so he might say different
Favorite food?
Not sure yet
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sometimes
Favorite costume?
Not sure yet
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Still training but for the most part goes outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Sitting still
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Not sure yet
What do you like to hump the most?
Still to young to tell
Sleep with humans?
Yeah
Who’s a good dog?
Saint
Best Dog Movie?
Unsure yet
