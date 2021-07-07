FDOTD – Safari

Name?
Safari
Hometown?
Pingree Grove
Breed?
Basenji/bull terrier
Favorite Activity?
hunting anything that dares enter the yard
Favorite trick to do?
eating rabbits whole
Least favorite trick to do?
fetch
Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off the bed while dream running
Favorite person?
Depends
Favorite food?
Anything edible
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nylabones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The patio
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
What do you like to hump the most?
Pillows
Sleep with humans?
yes
Who’s a good dog?
I is
