FDOTD – Ruth Bader (Ruthie)

Name?
Ruth Bader (Ruthie)
Hometown?
Volo
Breed?
Mixed: Lab, Australian cattle, Whippet, Akita, Gordon Setter
Favorite Activity?
Fetching the ball and destroying toys
Favorite trick to do?
Jump over everything
Least favorite trick to do?
Rolling over
Most embarrassing moment?
Having car sickness
Favorite person?
All of us
Favorite food?
Anything she gets here paws on
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pizzles
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Takes over the whole (king size) bed
Who’s a good dog?
She’s a great dog
