FDOTD – Ruger

Name?
Ruger
Hometown?
Round lake park
Breed?
Golden retriever/ Shepard
Favorite Activity?
Stealing dad’s side of the bed
Favorite trick to do?
Give hugs
Most embarrassing moment?
Rolled of the bed
Favorite person?
My Mom is my favorite
Favorite food?
Red vines
Favorite thing to chew on?
I murder my stuffed animals so I can chew the squeaker
Should dogs wear costumes?
To each their own
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I pee on dad’s fishing stuff outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Time for a bath
Sleep with humans?
But of course
Who’s a good dog?
Imma good dog
Best Dog Movie?
Cujo
