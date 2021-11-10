FDOTD – Rugby

Name?
Rugby
Hometown?
Long Grove
Breed?
Vizsla (VEESH-luh)
Favorite Activity?
Playing with my doggie friends & running like crazy
Favorite trick to do?
Give Kisses
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
I always walk into the screen door after mom opens the sliding glass door
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
People food
Favorite thing to chew on?
Sticks
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure, why not.
Favorite costume?
I was a Chia Pet last year
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good boy
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
It used to be my human brother, but they “fixed” that
Sleep with humans?
Only on the couch
Who’s a good dog?
I am!!
Best Dog Movie?
Lady & The Tramp
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE