FDOTD – Royal

Name?
Royal
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Italian greyhound
Favorite Activity?
Sleep
Favorite trick to do?
Pee in his litter box for a treat
Least favorite trick to do?
Pee in litter box for no treat
Most embarrassing moment?
Licks the couch to go to sleep
Favorite person?
Myself and daughter
Favorite food?
Bananas
Favorite thing to chew on?
Cheese bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Dinosaur onesie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Poop on the rug out of anger of you leaving him alone
Favorite command to ignore?
Everything
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Doesn’t get any
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Royal is…
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and me
