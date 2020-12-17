FDOTD – Rosie

Name?
Rosie
Hometown?
Barrington
Breed?
Mix
Favorite Activity?
Destroying toys and shoes
Favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Least favorite trick to do?
Come
Favorite thing to chew on?
Shoes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Why not
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Front hall rug
Favorite command to ignore?
Come or Drop It
Who’s a good dog?
Rosie’s a good dog!!
