FDOTD – Rosie

Name?
Rosie
Hometown?
Downers Grove
Breed?
Chinese Crested/Peruvian Inca Orchid
Favorite Activity?
Chasing squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
Is looking cute a trick?
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Jumping on the couch, missing, and falling to the ground
Favorite person?
Dad for sure
Favorite food?
Cheese is my favorite, but rabbit poop is a close second
Favorite thing to chew on?
Any of the sweaters I have to wear
Should dogs wear costumes?
No! The sweaters are bad enough!
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the basement…then nobody finds it for a while and I can’t get yelled at!
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dancing Nathan (he’s naked like me!)
What do you like to hump the most?
I don’t do that.
Sleep with humans?
No…I get a crate all to myself!
Who’s a good dog?
I am…sometimes!
Best Dog Movie?
Best In Show
