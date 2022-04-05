FDOTD – Roo

Name?
Roo
Hometown?
Twin Lakes
Breed?
Mini Dachshund
Favorite Activity?
Lounging
Favorite trick to do?
Shake
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
In winter my tongue got caught and froze on the outside door.
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Peanut Butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Toy Porcupine
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Cowboy
Favorite command to ignore?
No bark
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
Best Dog Movie?
All Dogs Go To Heaven
