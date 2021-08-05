FDOTD – Rocky

Name?
Rocky
Hometown?
Schaumburg
Breed?
Boxer
Favorite Activity?
Annoying my older boxer brother
Favorite trick to do?
Walk and pee
Least favorite trick to do?
Pee in grass
Most embarrassing moment?
Attacking broom and losing
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Toy bunny slipper
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On dog bed
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
What’s that? I’m only a baby.
Sleep with humans?
Yep
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and Hooch
