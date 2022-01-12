FDOTD – Rio

Name?
Rio
Hometown?
Waukesha
Breed?
German Shepard
Favorite Activity?
Chasing freebie
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Drop the toy
Most embarrassing moment?
Running after the freebie and trying to catch it. Especially when I flip over head to head.
Favorite person?
My Mommie
Favorite food?
My Royal Canin Food
Favorite thing to chew on?
My human uncle’s arm
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Basement of house
Favorite command to ignore?
Place
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Max
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing I am a female
Sleep with humans?
Yes all the time. It is better then my crate.
Who’s a good dog?
Rio
Best Dog Movie?
Ace of Hearts.
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE