FDOTD – Rhodie

Name?
Rhodie
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Mastiff Mix
Favorite Activity?
The dog pool, day care, hiking
Favorite trick to do?
Hit people with my big paw to get their attention. (I taught myself that one all by myself!)
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Acting like I have no formal training when I get lizard up from day care
Favorite person?
My Mom
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Raw bonea
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!!!!!
Favorite costume?
The one I’m wearing this year in the picture. 😁
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I always do where I should.
Favorite command to ignore?
“Watch me” but only when my mom won’t stop taking pictures so we can keep hiking.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing
Sleep with humans?
Always! Right in the middle.
Who’s a good dog?
Me! Of course!!!
Best Dog Movie?
Lady and the Tramp
