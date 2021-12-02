FDOTD – Retro

Name?
Retro
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
American Stratford Terrier
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Saying no with his paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Anything
Most embarrassing moment?
Pooping on the cop
Favorite person?
Momma
Favorite food?
All
Favorite thing to chew on?
Anything
Should dogs wear costumes?
I am the night ! I am vengeance ! I am BatDog !
Favorite costume?
The one that brings justice
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Kitchen
Favorite command to ignore?
Get off the bed
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassy
What do you like to hump the most?
Foxy
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Shiloh
