FDOTD – RED

Name?
RED
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Rescue Wiener Dog from Danville puppy mill
Favorite Activity?
Walking with Mom
Favorite trick to do?
Rocket Dog up the stairs.
Least favorite trick to do?
All tricks, I am a Rescue!
Most embarrassing moment?
Puked on Kitchen floor from eating Grass!
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Fresh bag of Pupperoni’s
Favorite thing to chew on?
His butt
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Commando without his harness! Before bath.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the road in the winter.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come to Daddy
Celebrity Dog Crush?
WGNs Morning News Anchor Dan Ponces Dog Lupita
What do you like to hump the most?
Balls dropped in New Years Eve. No humping for Red
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Not my Brother, I am he is a spazz
Best Dog Movie?
The Grinch that Stole Xmas