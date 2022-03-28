FDOTD – Red

Name?
Red
Hometown?
Winthrop Harbor
Breed?
Dashound
Favorite Activity?
Walkie Walk with Mom
Favorite trick to do?
Jump up on the couch
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Poops in middle of the street
Favorite person?
Mom/Mel
Favorite food?
Busy Bone
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pupperoni
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes all Day
Favorite costume?
Tootsie Roll
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Middle of Street
Favorite command to ignore?
Sit stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dog Tv all of it
What do you like to hump the most?
No Balls
Sleep with humans?
Naps with Dad
Who’s a good dog?
Not Blue
Best Dog Movie?
The Grinch
