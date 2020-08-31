      Breaking News
Stay up to date with COVID-19 straight from the CDC!

FDOTD – Rebel

Aug 31, 2020 @ 8:37am

Name?
Rebel

Hometown?
Beach park

Breed?
Chihuahua

Favorite Activity?
Eating

Favorite trick to do?
Laying down

Least favorite trick to do?
Begging

Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off couch while sleeping

Favorite person?
My owner tommy

Favorite food?
Any
Favorite thing to chew on?

Food

Should dogs wear costumes?
No

Favorite costume?
Nobe

Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the street

Favorite command to ignore?
Get down

Celebrity Dog Crush?
None

What do you like to hump the most?
None

Sleep with humans?
Yes

Who’s a good dog?
Rebel is

FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees

Want your pup to be FDOTD?  Click HERE.

Recent Podcasts