FDOTD – Rebel

Name?
Rebel
Hometown?
Beach park
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Laying down
Least favorite trick to do?
Begging
Most embarrassing moment?
Fell off couch while sleeping
Favorite person?
My owner tommy
Favorite food?
Any
Favorite thing to chew on?
Food
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
Nobe
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the street
Favorite command to ignore?
Get down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
None
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Rebel is
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE.