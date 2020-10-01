FDOTD – Rebel

Name?
Rebel
Hometown?
Beach Park
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Look cute
Least favorite trick to do?
Everything
Most embarrassing moment?
None
Favorite person?
Tommy
Favorite food?
Everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Food
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sometimes
Favorite costume?
My sombrero
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Everywhere
Favorite command to ignore?
Behave
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing, haven’t had balls in years
Sleep with humans?
Want to but they sleep with cats
Who’s a good dog?
Never
