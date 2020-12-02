FDOTD – Razzle

Name?
Dazzleberry Pie…aka Razzle
Hometown?
Antioch
Breed?
Chinese Crested
Favorite Activity?
Snuggling
Favorite trick to do?
Play dumb
Least favorite trick to do?
Hunting
Most embarrassing moment?
Sliding into the wall when she runs through the house
Favorite person?
Her daddy
Favorite food?
She is a pig!!! Everything except hot peppers
Favorite thing to chew on?
Himalayan dog chews
Should dogs wear costumes?
Never
Favorite costume?
Not wearing it- she will tear it off
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
She goes outside like a lady
Favorite command to ignore?
Stop eating your sisters food!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
David Bowie
What do you like to hump the most?
She lays down for the others to hump her
Sleep with humans?
Absolutely
Who’s a good dog?
Razzle!!!
