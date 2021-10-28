FDOTD – Raven

Name?
Raven
Hometown?
Wondertucky
Breed?
Siberian Husky
Favorite Activity?
Gettin me some lovins
Favorite trick to do?
Speed runner
Least favorite trick to do?
Mind my own business
Most embarrassing moment?
Hitting my head on the table while running
Favorite person?
Chase
Favorite food?
Human
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones bigger than me
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
See answer above
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl
Favorite command to ignore?
Depends on the day
Celebrity Dog Crush?
No one…yet
What do you like to hump the most?
That’s private
Sleep with humans?
Yes when the mood strikes
Who’s a good dog?
Uh I am
Best Dog Movie?
Hachi
