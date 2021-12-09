FDOTD – Rambo

Name?
Rambo
Hometown?
Chicago
Breed?
Shepherd/Lab mix
Favorite Activity?
Swimming
Favorite trick to do?
High five
Most embarrassing moment?
First time I went to the beach, I got so excited I had to do a BM in the lake and I waited for my parents to turn their backs. Every one else watched me. It was weird!
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Bell peppers
Favorite thing to chew on?
Antlers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck no
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Besides the beach, nothing comes to my mind.
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Rambo
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE