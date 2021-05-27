FDOTD – Quincy

Name?
Quincy
Hometown?
Wonder Lake
Breed?
Black and Tan Coonhound
Favorite Activity?
Tie between sleeping and barking at squirrels
Favorite trick to do?
Paw
Least favorite trick to do?
anything I dont want to do
Most embarrassing moment?
once barked up a tree for over 6 minutes before realizing the squirrel got away.
Favorite person?
I love EVERYBODY!!!!
Favorite food?
cherry tomatoes I steal from moms garden
Favorite thing to chew on?
whimzees
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes, but I refuse
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In moms flower garden
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
Any dog that comes over to visit
Sleep with humans?
I prefer my own beds.
Who’s a good dog?
I’m the bestest dog ever – at least that’s what my mom says
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE