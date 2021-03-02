FDOTD – Pippi

Name?
Pippi
Hometown?
Wonder Lake
Breed?
Beagle/hound mix
Favorite Activity?
Begging for food
Favorite trick to do?
Holding down the couch
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Any
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Anywhere, literally
Favorite command to ignore?
Most of them
Sleep with humans?
No
Who’s a good dog?
Me!
Best Dog Movie?
A Dog’s Life
