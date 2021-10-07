FDOTD – Piper

Name?
Piper or Poop-er as dad calls me
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Sable German Shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Walks and playtime
Most embarrassing moment?
I farted once and scared myself
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Raw beef bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
Mom’s baskets
Should dogs wear costumes?
Have you seen my photo?
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Dax the Lake county K9
Sleep with humans?
Of course… My sister Meghan
Who’s a good dog?
Me because I am the princess
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to Heaven
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE