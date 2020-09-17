FDOTD – Phoenix

Name?
Phoenix
Hometown?
Waukegan
Breed?
Lab/shepherd
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Give paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Speak
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything meat related
Favorite thing to chew on?
Any ad long as it squeaks
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
Me
