FDOTD – Phoebe

Name?
Phoebe
Hometown?
Lake Geneva
Breed?
English bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Sleeping
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening, because I’m deaf.
Most embarrassing moment?
Eating my sisters throw up.
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Cottage cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
Fresh deer antler
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the frozen pool.
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them. I’m still deaf.
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Eggnog the bulldog
What do you like to hump the most?
My sister.
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes.
Who’s a good dog?
Not me. I’m a bitch.
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE