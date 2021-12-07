FDOTD – Pandora

Name?
Pandora
Hometown?
Beach Park IL
Breed?
Siberian Husky
Favorite Activity?
Pulling sleds with the team
Favorite trick to do?
She’s able open the front door and the screen door if they are not locked
Least favorite trick to do?
. Knocking the patio door off its hinges
Most embarrassing moment?
Busted escaping !
Favorite person?
My owner! He takes me everywhere!
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nerf 3 ring pull toy.
Should dogs wear costumes?
No.
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Flower
Favorite command to ignore?
Come back !! When she gets off leash it’s over with !!
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Rin Tin Tin
What do you like to hump the most?
The lower leg of course. Anybody will do.
Sleep with humans?
I like to sleep with my human sister Anastasia
Who’s a good dog?
Hopefully, whoever I partner with on the sled!
Best Dog Movie?
Eight Below.
