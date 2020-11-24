FDOTD – Outlaw

Name?
Outlaw
Hometown?
Beach Park
Breed?
Pit bull/Bassethound
Favorite Activity?
Barking, whining, eating
Favorite trick to do?
Chewing up cat toys
Least favorite trick to do?
Minding mommy
Most embarrassing moment?
Don’t get embarrassed
Favorite person?
Daddy Tommy
Favorite food?
Everything including branches
Favorite thing to chew on?
Cat toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On my blanket in my cage
Favorite command to ignore?
Shut up
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Myself
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing, don’t have balls anymore
Sleep with humans?
Want to but they sleep with cats
Who’s a good dog?
Not me
