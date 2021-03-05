FDOTD – Oliver

Name?
Oliver
Hometown?
Waukegan
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Napping & watching The Office
Favorite trick to do?
Doesn’t like tricks
Least favorite trick to do?
No tricks, just treats.
Most embarrassing moment?
Taking a guests retainer and chewing on it
Favorite person?
Depends on who’s giving him food
Favorite food?
Chicken
Favorite thing to chew on?
Doesn’t chew thank god!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they like it
Favorite costume?
Oliver’s not a big costume dog however he loves wearing his winter jacket
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Oliver actually goes to our bathroom to do his business if he’s not taken outside in a timely matter.
Favorite command to ignore?
When we get home from work he loves to run out to us and when we say “come here” he runs to his room where we have to go greet him
Celebrity Dog Crush?
He’s got a man crush on Major & Champ
What do you like to hump the most?
The air
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Oliver
Best Dog Movie?
101 Dalmatians
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE