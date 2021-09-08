FDOTD – Odin

Name?
Odin
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
Boston terrier
Favorite Activity?
Fighting for nipples
Favorite trick to do?
Burrow under piles of his siblings
Least favorite trick to do?
Share nipples
Most embarrassing moment?
None yet still too young
Favorite person?
My mom
Favorite food?
Milk
Favorite thing to chew on?
Moms nipple
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure what ya got?
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the puppy pool
Favorite command to ignore?
I’m only two weeks old so I don’t listen to anyone yet
What do you like to hump the most?
Siblings
Sleep with humans?
Maybe one day
Who’s a good dog?
I will be
Best Dog Movie?
Turner and hooch
