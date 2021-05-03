FDOTD – Oakley

Name?
Oakley
Hometown?
Mount pleasant
Breed?
American pit bull terrier
Favorite Activity?
Following family around everywhere
Favorite trick to do?
Hugs
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling off the couch
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Everything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ropes
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Dinosaur
Favorite command to ignore?
Crate up
Sleep with humans?
No way
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE