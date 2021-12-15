FDOTD – Oakley

Name?
Oakley
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
American Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Being a bully to my German shepherd
Favorite trick to do?
Sit
Least favorite trick to do?
Listen
Most embarrassing moment?
Not sure, I just recently took her in
Favorite person?
Loves both me and the bf
Favorite food?
Everything. She’s a damn cow
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Sure
Favorite costume?
No idea
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
She’s a good girl
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them but sit
Celebrity Dog Crush?
🤷🏻♀️
What do you like to hump the most?
If she starts humping, we have a problem lol
Sleep with humans?
Oh yeah, and she won’t move
Who’s a good dog?
Her, sometimes
