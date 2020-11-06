FDOTD – Nuke

Name?
Nuke
Hometown?
Racine, WI
Breed?
French Bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Belly Rubs
Favorite trick to do?
Fart like a human
Least favorite trick to do?
Escape from the bathtub
Most embarrassing moment?
Ate a dandelion and threw up two seconds later
Favorite person?
My daughters Lilly and Addie
Favorite food?
Fish
Favorite thing to chew on?
Dad’s fingers
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
Deadpool
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors front yard
Favorite command to ignore?
Stay
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Otis
What do you like to hump the most?
The couch
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
Me
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE