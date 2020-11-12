FDOTD – Naruto

Name?
Naruto
Hometown?
Zion, IL
Breed?
Jack Russel / Beagle Mix
Favorite Activity?
Going for walks and car rides
Favorite trick to do?
Jumping up to catch a Frisbee or ball
Least favorite trick to do?
Bringing the Frisbee or ball back to you so you can throw it again.
Most embarrassing moment?
I just wanted to play with the black and white squirrel, but he farted in my face
Favorite person?
My mom Valerie
Favorite food?
Sausage
Favorite thing to chew on?
Tennis Ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of Course, I like sweaters
Favorite costume?
My sweater and bow tie
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On my Dads grill
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes, but not usually. I have a really comfy bed
Who’s a good dog?
I am……most times……sometimes my parents call me by my pet name, asshole
