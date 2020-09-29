FDOTD – Nala

Name?
Nala
Hometown?
Kenosha
Breed?
American bulldog, boxer, basset hound
Favorite Activity?
Napping and walks
Most embarrassing moment?
Rolling off the couch on a daily basis
Favorite person?
My humans
Favorite food?
Apples
Favorite thing to chew on?
Everything but my toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck yeah
Favorite costume?
Reindeer horns
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it
Sleep with humans?
Not yet because I want to chew everything
Who’s a good dog?
Nala
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE