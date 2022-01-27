      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Muttley Crew

Jan 27, 2022 @ 5:46am

Name?
Muttley Crew
Hometown?
Woodstock
Breed?
Our Muttley Crew is a mix of mutts and one feline – Jackson, Jojo, Jelly Belly, Lucky J, Juliet, and Judo
Favorite Activity?
Lounging around
Favorite trick to do?
Depends on the mutt
Favorite thing to chew on?
Nylabones
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Kitchen
Sleep with humans?
No, their beds aren’t big enough for all of us!
Who’s a good dog?
Depends on the day

