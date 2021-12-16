FDOTD – Mr Bentley (RIP)

Name?
Mr Bentley
Hometown?
McHenry
Breed?
Jack russell/ corgi
Favorite Activity?
Barking at people turning around in the cuvlasec
Favorite trick to do?
Play bang bang
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit
Most embarrassing moment?
Him his licking his junk, lmao
Favorite person?
Myself and Dave
Favorite food?
Any kind of treats
Favorite thing to chew on?
His Fox
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Superman costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Joe’s yard taking a shit.
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Whiskey
What do you like to hump the most?
SpongeBob
Sleep with humans?
Yes absolutely with a blankey
Who’s a good dog?
Mr. Bentley will miss you dearly love you.
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE