FDOTD – Moses

Name?
Moses
Hometown?
Mundelein
Breed?
Puggle
Favorite Activity?
Chilling in the couch
Favorite trick to do?
Rolls over for his belly rub.
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Peeing on Vets chair
Favorite person?
Mommy
Favorite food?
Doggie ice cream
Favorite thing to chew on?
His bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
E T
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Neighbors yard
Favorite command to ignore?
Give me your paw
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Snoop
What do you like to hump the most?
Unfortunately I’ve been neutered
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
Lassie