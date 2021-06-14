FDOTD – Mooch

Name?
Mooch
Hometown?
CAROL STREAM
Breed?
Tabby
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Beg
Least favorite trick to do?
Catch
Favorite person?
Jordan smith
Favorite food?
Seafood
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
Absolutely
Favorite costume?
Santa
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Jordan’s rug or clothes
Favorite command to ignore?
Come here
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Garfield
What do you like to hump the most?
Nah too lazy
Sleep with humans?
Yes Jordan smith
Who’s a good dog?
Buddy
Best Dog Movie?
All dogs go to heaven
