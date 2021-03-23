FDOTD – Molly

Name?
Molly
Hometown?
Gurnee
Breed?
Heinz 57
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
All of them at once if there are treats
Most embarrassing moment?
Stealing a mouthful of treats from a pet store
Favorite person?
Human sister’s boyfriend Jimmy
Favorite food?
Pizza crust
Favorite thing to chew on?
Kong toy
Should dogs wear costumes?
If they are ok with it
Favorite costume?
Butterfly wings
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m a good girl, I go outside
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
K9 Dax, he can sniff me anytime
Sleep with humans?
Hell yeah
Who’s a good dog?
Molly Moo is
