FDOTD – Mojave

Name?
Mojave (Mo Ha Vee)
Hometown?
Lakemoor
Breed?
Cocker spaniel and chow chow.
Favorite Activity?
Hanging out in the garage guarding dads Harley.
Favorite trick to do?
Growing at my sister Chanel when she comes by me.
Least favorite trick to do?
Balancing a treat on my nose until dad says I can have it.
Favorite person?
My Glamma Sue
Favorite food?
Sardines, salmon or liver sausage
Favorite thing to chew on?
Pigs ear
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they are cool ones like Iron man or Thor.
Favorite costume?
Bat-dog
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The basement.
Favorite command to ignore?
When someone calls my name
Who’s a good dog?
Me of course.
Best Dog Movie?
Togo or the art of droving in the rain
