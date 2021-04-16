FDOTD – Misha

Name?
Misha
Hometown?
Pleasant prairie
Breed?
Pemproke welsh corgi
Favorite Activity?
Chasing the ball
Favorite trick to do?
Chase the ball
Least favorite trick to do?
Not chase the ball
Most embarrassing moment?
Ate some weed and got really stoned
Favorite person?
Gail
Favorite food?
Cheese
Favorite thing to chew on?
His ball
Should dogs wear costumes?
Naw
Favorite costume?
Hotdog
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The basement
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Misha Collins
What do you like to hump the most?
His pillow
Sleep with humans?
Of course
Who’s a good dog?
Misha
Best Dog Movie?
Babe
