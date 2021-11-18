FDOTD – Miranda

Name?
Miranda
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Chihuahua mix
Favorite Activity?
Doing zoomies
Favorite trick to do?
Guarding the house
Least favorite trick to do?
Not chasing squirrels
Most embarrassing moment?
Trying to catch squirrels on power lines
Favorite person?
Mama
Favorite food?
Bones
Favorite thing to chew on?
Squeakers
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite command to ignore?
Quiet
What do you like to hump the most?
My sister
Sleep with humans?
Yes
