FDOTD – Milo, Rigby, Damon, & Arrluk

Name?
Milo, Rigby, Damon, & Arrluk
Hometown?
Hebron
Breed?
Siberian, Lab, Siberian, and Siberian
Favorite Activity?
Sled dog racing
Favorite trick to do?
Shake paws for treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
Running away with our hooman chasing us
Favorite person?
Anyone that will work us
Favorite food?
Raw meat
Favorite thing to chew on?
Raw Steak
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes!
Favorite costume?
Fruit costumes
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On the hooman bed
Favorite command to ignore?
On-by
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lance Mackey’s Kennel
What do you like to hump the most?
The other dogs in the house
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
We are!
Best Dog Movie?
Togo
