FDOTD – Milly

Name?
Milly
Hometown?
Pingree Grove IL
Breed?
Teacup yorkie
Favorite Activity?
Eat
Favorite trick to do?
Chase ball around house
Least favorite trick to do?
Walk
Most embarrassing moment?
Falling off of couch while sleeping
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything that drops on the floor
Favorite thing to chew on?
Little pink stuffed dog
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Dont have one yet
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Kitchen
Favorite command to ignore?
Hush
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing I’m a nice young lady
Sleep with humans?
Yes with my human brother
Who’s a good dog?
Milly is a good girl
