FDOTD – Millie & Jimmie

Sep 1, 2020 @ 8:42am

Name?
Millie (left) Jimmie (right)

Hometown?
Sturtevant

Breed?
Mix and great Dane

Favorite Activity?
Bark…at everything…

Favorite trick to do?
Stand

Least favorite trick to do?
The rest of them

Most embarrassing moment?
Getting out of the house and being found in the back seat of a cop car…this was both dogs.

Favorite person?
Dad of course

Favorite food?
Mille, anything. Jimmie, sticks of butter he steals.

Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones

Should dogs wear costumes?
No

Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
By the backdoor when Jimmie can’t wait two seconds for us to let him out

Favorite command to ignore?
Most all of them

What do you like to hump the most?
Each other…

Sleep with humans?
Yes

