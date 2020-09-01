FDOTD – Millie & Jimmie

Name?
Millie (left) Jimmie (right)
Hometown?
Sturtevant
Breed?
Mix and great Dane
Favorite Activity?
Bark…at everything…
Favorite trick to do?
Stand
Least favorite trick to do?
The rest of them
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting out of the house and being found in the back seat of a cop car…this was both dogs.
Favorite person?
Dad of course
Favorite food?
Mille, anything. Jimmie, sticks of butter he steals.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
By the backdoor when Jimmie can’t wait two seconds for us to let him out
Favorite command to ignore?
Most all of them
What do you like to hump the most?
Each other…
Sleep with humans?
Yes
