FDOTD – Mikey

Name?
Mikey
Hometown?
Twin Lakes
Breed?
Catahoula Leopard (maybe).
Favorite Activity?
FRISBBEE!!
Favorite trick to do?
Hip check your knee caps when I’m excited to see you.
Least favorite trick to do?
Lie down.
Most embarrassing moment?
Showing my lipstick in front of a cute girl.
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Bacon. Bar food bacon.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Branches
Should dogs wear costumes?
It’s a ruff topic
Favorite costume?
none
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The garden
Favorite command to ignore?
“Come”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Natalie Borktman
What do you like to hump the most?
My dad’s cousin Kurt.
Sleep with humans?
Big spoon
Who’s a good dog?
Mikey
Best Dog Movie?
Balto
