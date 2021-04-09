FDOTD – Maynard

Name?
Maynard
Hometown?
Pleasant prairie
Breed?
Border collie
Favorite Activity?
Frisbees and tennis balls
Favorite trick to do?
Counter surf
Least favorite trick to do?
Balancing food on my snoot
Most embarrassing moment?
Taking a dump in neighbors yard as dad was meeting the new neighbors
Favorite person?
Dad
Favorite food?
Anything sugar!
Favorite thing to chew on?
Ribeye bones!
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck no
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right on the sidewalk by the door so my prissy paws don’t get wet
Favorite command to ignore?
No ball right now!
Sleep with humans?
All your pillows are belong to me
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE