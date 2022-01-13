FDOTD – Maya

Name?
Maya
Hometown?
Brown Deer
Breed?
Sieben Husky
Favorite Activity?
Sleeping
Favorite trick to do?
Giving you a high five.
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening to my humans call my name.
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting chased by the I Robot vacuum cleaner
Favorite person?
Anyone with food.
Favorite food?
Anything my human eats.
Favorite thing to chew on?
Wing Bone
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Outside while going for a walk I have to pee 8 plus times.
Favorite command to ignore?
Drop It
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Scooby Doo
What do you like to hump the most?
Nothing I am a female
Sleep with humans?
Yes at times
Who’s a good dog?
Maya
Best Dog Movie?
A Dog’s Purpose
