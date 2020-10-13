FDOTD – Max

Name?
Max
Hometown?
Rolling Meadows Illinois
Breed?
Shih-Poo
Favorite Activity?
Snuggling
Favorite trick to do?
I like to roll over because it’s like laying down
Least favorite trick to do?
Walking in two legs – I was given 4 legs for a reason
Most embarrassing moment?
I tried jumping onto the couch and missed
Favorite person?
My momma – Cheryl
Favorite food?
Cheese! I will do anything for cheeseน
Favorite thing to chew on?
Kleenex
Should dogs wear costumes?
Heck to the NO
Favorite costume?
my fur coat
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
On mom’s bathmat
Favorite command to ignore?
“Wait”. Tell me to wait.. I dare you! I’ll turn around and run
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Simba
What do you like to hump the most?
My pillow
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
MEEE – MAX is a good dog!
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE